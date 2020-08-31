ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

McDonald’s hamburger stashed in closet for 24 years looks good enough to eat

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:McDonalds
McDonaldsTikTok
5
Save
Illustration for article titled McDonald’s hamburger stashed in closet for 24 years looks good enough to eat
Photo: Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis (Getty Images)

Folks, there’s nothing we love more than news stories about very, very old McDonald’s hamburgers that remain utterly pristine thanks to the presence of untold stabilizers and preservatives. And the media tends to offer up these stories with delightful regularity, whether it’s a decade-old cheeseburger in Reykjavik purchased from Iceland’s last remaining McDonald’s (shuttered in 2009) or an Australian Quarter Pounder from a quarter century ago that’s sitting pretty in Adelaide, racking up Facebook likes. Today, another player has entered the game: a video of a perfect-looking 1996 McDonald’s hamburger and small order of French fries recently posted to TikTok.

Advertisement

The grandmother of TikTok user @aly.sherb is happy (even excited!) to share her shoebox labeled “HAMBURGER,” in which she keeps the burger and fries tucked inside their original McDonald’s paper bag. The bag itself is a bit of a time capsule, as it’s printed with an advertisement for a 1996 NASCAR race, thus proving its authenticity—the equivalent of a cinematic time traveler spotting a copy of today’s newspaper.

Advertisement

Inside the wrapping is exactly what we’ve come to expect from these delightful reveals: a burger that looks pretty much the way it did when it was packaged by (perhaps) a teenage McDonald’s employee who is now (perhaps) in their forties.

“The bread has never molded, the meat has never rotted,” says the woman on camera as she pulls apart the burger to demonstrate its resilience.It’s never even broken—it’s completely intact.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench

The video is posted with the hashtag #decadechallenge, which hopefully means many, many more TikTok videos shall soon surface depicting unsullied McDonald’s food from the Clinton administration. How many people’s grandparents have undertaken similar shoebox experiments?

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Zucchini Casserole is better with cheddar

Wendy’s implies McDonald’s spicy McNuggets are literal garbage [Updated]

At last, someone has discovered a use for avocado pits

Thinking of canning tomatoes? We believe in you

DISCUSSION

volante3192
Volante3192

For the countless time, it’s not “untold stabilizers and preservatives”

It’s lack of moisture. No moisture, no bacteria. No bacteria, no mold.

McDonald’s hamburgers are tiny and dry. There’s a reason you only ever see the hamburger in stories like this. It’s never a 24 year old cheeseburger. Or Big Mac. Or McDLT.

https://aht.seriouseats.com/2010/11/the-burger-lab-revisiting-the-myth-of-the-12-year-old-burger-testing-results.html