Another national food holiday is coming around the corner: Sunday, September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day. Normally we wouldn’t say that this is the type of event you need to plan around, but it’ll be well worth your while to pop into a McDonald’s that day—you have the chance to score a free Double Cheeseburger. If there’s any reason to be grateful for a calendar filled with arguably unnecessary holidays invented by food lobbies , it’s the freebies.

As it turns out, t his is a giveaway that was chosen by the people. In a press release sent to The Takeout, McDonald’s details how it sent out a poll on its app asking customers to vote for either the regular Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, or McDouble. Wisely, customers chose the Double Cheeseburger over the McDouble, the latter of which comes with less cheese. Who wants that on National Cheeseburger Day, of all days?

How to get a free C ouble C heeseburger from McDonald’s

O n Sunday, September 18, McDonald’s is giving away free D ouble C heeseburgers to any customer that makes a minimum purchase of $1. Considering you can get a large drink for about that price, this is a pretty solid freebie offering. There are, however, a few of those fine-print stipulations that typically make giveaways less fun : t he deal is only available through the McDonald’s app and only at participating locations.

To be clear, this is a freebie opportunity for a D ouble C heeseburger and not for the McDouble. Again , the McDouble consists of two patties with one slice of cheese whereas the double cheeseburger has two patties and two slices of cheese. Trust me, that extra slice really does make a difference, striking the right balance of burger and toppings. It’s not often that I get to say this, but the people have voted well in this election.

All through my college years, my go-to McDonald’s order was two D ouble C heeseburgers and a small order of fries . Even now , when a late-night McDonald’s run finds its way into my life, I am always called back to this trusted order. Is that second D ouble always needed? No. Is it cherished and eaten regardless? Absolutely.

