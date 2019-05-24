Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)

Continuing our up-to-the-minute coverage of all things Fieri this week, we bring you news today that he has a celebrity BFF, and it’s nude bongo savant Matthew McConaughey.

The depth of their friendship came to light Wednesday as Fieri finally and rightfully received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. McConaughey gave an endearing speech during the ceremony, referencing their 15-year friendship, per HuffPost. That friendship began many moons ago when McConaughey called Fieri to ask for restaurant recommendations for an upcoming road trip. Is this how Hollywood works? What a world. The two later met up, and Fieri asked McConaughey for advice on handling his newfound fame.

McConaughey clapped it up for Fieri, who he says is authentic, not a food snob, and “could out-hustle a lot of people with equal talent.”

If you find yourself, like us, dreaming of some sort of Beach Bum/Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives mashup—which would actually work, maybe?—soothe yourself with this adorable clip of the dynamic duo cooking pork chops together. It involves “osmosis.”