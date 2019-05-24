Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri onstage at Guy Fieri’s Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 22.
Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri onstage at Guy Fieri’s Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 22.
Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)

Continuing our up-to-the-minute coverage of all things Fieri this week, we bring you news today that he has a celebrity BFF, and it’s nude bongo savant Matthew McConaughey.

The depth of their friendship came to light Wednesday as Fieri finally and rightfully received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. McConaughey gave an endearing speech during the ceremony, referencing their 15-year friendship, per HuffPost. That friendship began many moons ago when McConaughey called Fieri to ask for restaurant recommendations for an upcoming road trip. Is this how Hollywood works? What a world. The two later met up, and Fieri asked McConaughey for advice on handling his newfound fame.

McConaughey clapped it up for Fieri, who he says is authentic, not a food snob, and “could out-hustle a lot of people with equal talent.”

If you find yourself, like us, dreaming of some sort of Beach Bum/Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives mashup—which would actually work, maybe?—soothe yourself with this adorable clip of the dynamic duo cooking pork chops together. It involves “osmosis.”