Photo : Terroa ( iStock )

I visit McDonald’s on a pretty regular basis since I have two children and am also in a torrid love affair with McNuggets. Yet still, even though it’s been in smack dab in front of my face for an entire decade, I continually forget about the existence of McCafé. It’s not as alluring as Starbucks, and somehow manage to make Dunkin’ Donuts look upscale. It’s not exactly an innovator, either: cappuccinos and iced caramel macchiatos were added to the McCafé menu only two years ago. That’s precisely why their announcement of a new holiday beverage—their first since 2013—seems like such a big deal. In the meantime, Starbucks has introduced more sugary seasonal drinks than anyone can possibly keep up with.

Image : McDonald’s

Starting on November 6, you’ll be able to order Cinnamon Cookie Lattes at all McCafé locations across America. As reported by Nation’s Restaurant News, the new seasonal drink is “freshly brewed 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso mixed with cinnamon and stirred milk, [and] topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon.” It will be available both hot and iced, and will be served in a festive holiday cup. We’ll be circling back on this in early November, when we’ll be about to authoritatively tell you whether or not this beverage pairs well with McNuggets. If not, McDonald’s will be bringing back its cinnamon sugar Donut Sticks with a side of chocolate sauce.