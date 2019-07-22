Mayim Bialik attends Stand Up To Cancer during its fifth biennial fundraising telecast at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2016.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc (Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik is smart. Best known for her roles on Blossom and Big Bang Theory, she also has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University Of California Los Angeles, a tidbit that any profile about her is obligated to bring up because wow, a smart TV sitcom actress, what’s next?! Another fact some profiles mention: Bialik is also vegan and the author of a cookbook. Now that’s front and center as she’s opened a casual vegan restaurant in L.A. called Bodhi Bowl.

Bialik tells Haute Living she and cofounder Allison Crudas are both longtime vegans and had been “dreaming of a world where we would not just eat salad and pasta and french fries.” Bodhi Bowl sounds like a Chipotle-ish fast-casual set-up where customers can order and customize bowls, wraps, and sandwiches. Bodhi is Sanskrit for “enlightenment,” which seems like a lofty thing to expect from a seitan bowl, but hey, Bialik is smart.