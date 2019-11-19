Welcome to Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

Besides his iconic roles in dozens of movies, his gig as a pitchman for sexy Lincoln SUVs, and his voice in your head right now crescendoing with “alright, alright, alright,” Matthew McConaughey also serves as creative director for Wild Turkey Bourbon. He’s that fun.

McConaughey’s had a busy year on-screen, too, co-starring with Anne Hathaway in Serenity, getting literally hosed by Zach Galifianakis in Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and playing the Lebowski-esque Moondog in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum. He’s also headlining a star-studded cast in Guy Ritchie’s latest, playing a pot-dealing crime lord in The Gentlemen, set to open early next year.

We caught up with McConaughey at the Los Angeles edition of Wild Turkey’s With Thanks event, an annual holiday volunteer program, to ask the busy Hollywood A-lister the question on everyone’s lips.

The Takeout: Hey Matthew McConaughey, is a hot dog a sandwich?



Matthew McConaughey: No, a hot dog’s a hot dog.

TO: Okay, but is it also a sandwich?



MM: An open-face… I never thought of it as a sandwich, but technically, I believe you could call it a sandwich.