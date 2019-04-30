Screenshot: Texan Live (YouTube)

Last week, high-school senior Matthew Boling of Jesuit College Prep in Houston ran the 100-meter dash in less than 10 seconds—9.98 seconds, to be precise.

At 18 years old, he’s already drawing comparisons to Usain Bolt. The small asterisk is that his run was “wind-aided,” meaning he had a slight back wind as he ran. (This often means the time can’t be considered an official record.) Whatever, just look at him go.

Even more astonishing: The Houston Chronicle reports this is the first year Boling has run the open 100 meter. Now, someone please pass me the Cheetos; I don’t want to have to get off the couch.