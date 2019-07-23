Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

As your democratically elected food navigator, I am hereby obliged to share any interesting recipes I come across the online ether. Lately, I’ve been on a Martin Yan fix—The Takeout is on record as being a fan of Yan Can Cook—and our nights have been spent watching his public television series on Chinatowns across the world (YouTube has 47 full episodes online!).

I was drawn to the episode called Portuguese Influence as I recently spent time in Macau on assignment. In that episode, Yan visits a restaurant called Miss Macau—named so because four of the owners daughters are former winners of Miss Macau! When Yan returns to his kitchen studio, he cooks up a dish he calls Beauty Queen Beef. Besides having an excellent name, the dish sounds pretty amazing: Sliced steak in a garlic-butter sauce with mushrooms, hot mustard, and oyster sauce. I think I’m going to make it this week, but I was so excited about the sound of the dish, I had to share it with you right away.

I’ve queued it up for you: