Martha Stewart’s fridge is not so different from our own

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

We’ve got an Us Weekly exclusive, hot off the presses: Martha Stewart’s “guilty pleasure” snack has been revealed, and it’s delightful.

I put “guilty pleasure” in quotes because Martha Stewart needn’t feel guilty about anything that happens in her kitchen. And I’ll forgive Us Weekly’s use of terms like “cheat food” and “guilt-inducing,” only because they have gifted us with this golden nugget of intel: Martha Stewart loves eating slices of American cheese. Kraft Singles! Just picturing Martha delicately peeling back the plastic on a Crayola-bright slice with a perfectly manicured hand is enough to power me through Tuesday and beyond.

Advertisement

Stewart also told Us that she tends to “avoid foods that are synthetic and overly processed,” which means that American cheese is in the upper echelon of foods she’ll grant special dispensation to. Kraft singles certainly wouldn’t make it to that level of my own treat hierarchy, but I appreciate that this high priestess of domesticity can see the value in a dairy product whose color and texture occurs nowhere in nature. Raise a slice to Martha, and watch as its filmy wrapper catches the light and shines bright to honor her.