Here’s a feel-good for your Monday: When Great British Bake-Off baker Martha Collison got married over the weekend to accountant Michael Haywood, many of her fellow contestants were in attendance, including Nancy Birtwhistle, Richard Burr, Claire Goodwin, and Chetna Makan.

They all made cakes, of course.

The Guardian reports the GBBO friends’ ambitious baking projects have not abated, as “Birtwhistle decided to create a blush pink Prinsesstårta, a Swedish layer cake, which she made with raspberry jam, Genoise sponge, pastry cream and a Swiss meringue buttercream crumb coat,” while “Goodwin opted to take a more chocolatey approach, creating a three-tiered cake complete with chocolate pretzels, Galaxy bars, chocolate truffles and mini gold eggs.” Most couples are excited enough about their singular wedding cake, but Collison and Haywood received several. We can’t think of luckier wedding guests.

Martha Collison was the show’s youngest-ever contestant, competing in the Great British Bake-Off’s season five in 2014 (the first season released on PBS as the Great British Baking Show). As her fellow contestant friends pointed out on Instagram, they’ve known her since she was 17. Since the show, she has released two cookbooks, including last year’s Crave, which followed 2016’s Twist.