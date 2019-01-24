Photo: Artem Hvozdkov (Getty Images)

We all worry about dinner party expectations, hoping to impress our guests with a dish that’s not just delicious but memorable. But what happens when one social media mogul invites another media mogul to dine with him? When Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey went to eat at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s house, Dorsey revealed to Rolling Stone in a recent interview that the main course was rather unusual.

Dorsey relays that Zuckerberg’s meal was a goat that he had killed his very own self. And a salad (maybe that he picked himself?). In the extensive Rolling Stone interview with a lot of discussion about Twitter and what it particularly brings to the cultural zeitgeist, it’s a relief when Dorsey is asked about his most memorable encounter with Zuckerberg, and he has this particular anecdote at the ready.

Dorsey asks Zuckerberg about the dinner menu, “We’re eating the goat you killed?” and Zuckerberg tells him yes, he loves it. Dorsey reports that “Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time.” Zuckerberg apparently killed the goat by stunning it with a stun gun, and then knifing it, and then sending it to a butcher.

While the meal’s backstory was certainly interesting, the dining experience itself, not so much:

We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.

Advertisement

It’s been previously reported that Zuckerberg will only eat the meat he kills himself. Which is a simple enough task, we suppose, when you are a billionaire with lots of land and the ability to purchase livestock for this purpose. For the rest of us, not so much. But at least heat up the goat next time, for God’s sake.