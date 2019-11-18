Food is delicious.
Newswire

Marie Kondo would like to sell you some kitchen stuff

Kate Bernot
Filed to:kitchen
36
Save
Marie Kondo on stage for a speaking engagement in June 2019
Photo: Richard Bord (Getty Images)

Marie Kondo—of Tidying Up, sparking joy, and getting rid of all your useless junk—sells home goods now. Before you cry foul, this isn’t the kind of useless kitchen junk she’s been helping you purge for years; no, these 125 curated objects are certifiably joy-sparking. Think how much more joy you’d experience if you owned this $52 tea scoop, or this $175 compost bin, or this $180 cheese knife.

On one hand, Kondo’s move into e-commerce feels entirely contradictory to her philosophy of paring down. On the other hand, everyone has an e-commerce store these days, especially the lifestyle-guru types. Who else would you trust to peddle you an aromatherapy diffuser or Himalayan salt lamp?

Advertisement

Kondo recently visited the Wall Street Journal’s New York offices, and through a translator, explained that “she ran potential products through a ‘joy check,’ part of her famed KonMari method of decluttering your life by touching and contemplating the meaningfulness of an item before deciding whether to keep or toss it.” If you’re imaging Kondo’s home jam-packed with $24 crumb brushes, you’re mistaken. “Of course, I don’t use every product, but all the products are founded on Kon Mari’s world view, if you will,” she told the WSJ.

There is a kernel of truth contained in this richly ironic story, perhaps. It does feel nice to own quality or handmade versions of certain everyday kitchen objects, like a sturdy and handsome wooden spoon or a better-than-average coffee grinder. In that sense, we see where Kondo is coming from. On the one hand, a nice cheese knife would probably spark joy. On the other hand, a $96 ladle?!

Share This Story

spark joy

Green bean casserole dip brings Thanksgiving to your couch
A 60-second intro to Cajun food
Ask Kate About Beer: How much caffeine is in coffee beers?
How to achieve maximum crackling crunch on your pork roasts
How I live with a tiny fridge
What is everyone’s beef with milk?

About the author

Kate Bernot
Kate Bernot

Kate Bernot is managing editor at The Takeout and a certified beer judge.

TwitterPosts