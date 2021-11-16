Sure, it may be getting chillier and chillier in certain parts of the country, but let’s be honest, it’s always milkshake season. There is not a time nor temperature at which I will not indulge in a strawberry milkshake served with an extra-wide straw to allow those fruity chunks of goodness to flow straight down my gullet. But just in case you’re not like me and don’t crave a milky ice cream drink at a moment’s notice, a new trend map is here to perk up those taste buds (prepare now for the inevitable brain freeze).

RTA Outdoor Living released a report (compiled with our handy friend Google Trends) of the top milkshake flavors by state, and it turns out we’re not as basic as we might have thought. Strawberry (hell yeah!) tops the list, beating out vanilla and chocolate—it’s the most popular in ten states including California, Oregon, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois, the latter of which I can only assume is because of the monstrous amount of strawberry milkshakes I alone enjoy.

There are certainly some other surprises as well. Shamrock shakes took the top spot in five states (Alaska, Delaware, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) and pineapple is the most beloved flavor in New York and Texas, apparently. Florida is the lone state where a Nutella milkshake comes in at number one.

The official top five clocks in as such:

Strawberry Chocolate Oreo Shamrock Vanilla

Other flavors on the list include banana, chocolate malt, coffee, orange creamsicle, peach, peanut butter, and peppermint. We assume that these stats are based on traditional milkshakes, that is to say not vegan shakes or drinks made with hummus. The time is now to start experimenting with even stranger flavors to see what might top the list in next year’s rankings.

Did your favorite flavor make the cut? Do you stand by your state’s ranking? Sound off in the comments.

