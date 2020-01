Photo : pclark2 ( iStock ) , Lemon_tm ( iStock )

You get a Managget! Or a Nuggetee? Whatever the hell this is:

Screenshot : YouTube

Currently for sale via Facebook Marketplace in Riverview, Florida, is a manatee-shaped nugget. The listing tells potential buyers that they “must see to appreciate.” While the $5,000 asking price might seem steep, remember that the manatee nugget is in Florida, where you can duct-tape it to a wall and make a tidy $115,000 profit.