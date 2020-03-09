Food is delicious.
Subscribe
Newswire

Man eats same magical lentil soup for lunch every day for 17 years

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:soup
soupSoup Is A MealCrescent DragonwagonLentilsvegetarian
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Man eats same magical lentil soup for lunch every day for 17 years
Photo: ALLEKO (iStock)

Workday lunches can be a challenge. You want something portable, relatively inexpensive, easy to eat, preferably nutritious, and definitely edible and maybe even tasty. Reid Branson, a nurse manager in the HIV clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, is one of those lucky folks who has found a solution that works for him, and he’s stuck to it. For 17 years.

Branson’s wonder lunch is Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup with Lemon, a recipe he got from Crescent Dragonwagon’s 1992 book Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread. The soup is vegetarian, but there’s plenty of protein from the lentils and bulk from potatoes and butternut squash. Branson makes up a big batch every other Saturday and then consumes them methodically over the next two weeks. By now, he told Joe Yonan at The Washington Post, he knows the recipe by heart. “It’s fun to make,” he said. “It’s got a rhythm to it.” And mysteriously, each batch tastes a bit different, so he’s never gotten bored.

Advertisement

A few years ago, Branson wrote a fan letter to Dragonwagon to tell her how her soup has sustained him all this time. She was honored. “I am glad to have been eating lunch with you all these years, without even knowing it,” she wrote him in an email.

But, alas, all good things must come to an end. Branson is 63 now, and he’ll be retiring soon, in 110 days to be exact. He plans to make an extra big pot for his retirement party to share with all his coworkers. The Post kindly reprinted the recipe in case anyone else would like to take up the mantle.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Celebrate Purim with a whole spread of Jewish dishes

Last Call: The best meals to eat in front of the TV all weekend

The second course of the thought-provoking Ugly Delicious is even better than the first

Cinnamon Toast Crunch isn’t the worst cereal for you, turns out