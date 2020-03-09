Man eats same magical lentil soup for lunch every day for 17 years

Photo : ALLEKO ( iStock )

Workday lunches can be a challenge. You want something portable, relatively inexpensive, easy to eat, preferably nutritious, and definitely edible and maybe even tasty. Reid Branson, a nurse manager in the HIV clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, is one of those lucky folks who has found a solution that works for him, and he’s stuck to it. For 17 years.



Branson’s wonder lunch is Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup with Lemon, a recipe he got from Crescent Dragonwagon’s 1992 book Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread. The soup is vegetarian, but there’s plenty of protein from the lentils and bulk from potatoes and butternut squash. Branson makes up a big batch every other Saturday and then consumes them methodically over the next two weeks. By now, he told Joe Yonan at The Washington Post, he knows the recipe by heart. “It’s fun to make,” he said. “It’s got a rhythm to it.” And mysteriously, each batch tastes a bit different, so he’s never gotten bored.

A few years ago, Branson wrote a fan letter to Dragonwagon to tell her how her soup has sustained him all this time. She was honored. “I am glad to have been eating lunch with you all these years, without even knowing it,” she wrote him in an email.

But, alas, all good things must come to an end. Branson is 63 now, and he’ll be retiring soon, in 110 days to be exact. He plans to make an extra big pot for his retirement party to share with all his coworkers. The Post kindly reprinted the recipe in case anyone else would like to take up the mantle.