Newswire

Man eats 41 tacos in one sitting, is the hero we need

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:tacos
tacoscompetitive eatingtravel
Tacos from the World Taco-Eating Championship, on National Taco Day, October 4, 2019
Image: ROBYN BECK (Getty Images)

Mark Gdd (yes, that’s how his name is spelled) is a stay-at-home dad from Albany, New York. But in his spare time, he is what I call a superhero, and what the rest of you call a competitive eating champion.

According to Michigan publication MLive, Mark participates in eating competitions as a way to find new places to travel with his family, making destinations out of places he can score victories—hence his recent tour of Michigan, where he sought out all the food challenges he could find in order to break their records. His biggest record recently was plowing down 41 tacos in one hour, 26 minutes, and 59 seconds at Downtown Trini’s and Margarita Joe’s in Sparta, Michigan. The previous record at that location was 40 tacos in two hours. Color me impressed (or distressed, not quite sure which).

Gdd also annihilated three other local challenges, as detailed by MLive. One was the Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern’s Freight Train Challenge, where he destroyed a three-pound tray of burgers and fries in 11 minutes and 34 seconds. This is already impressive, but wait, there’s more!

The second challenge was another burger-based feat: City Limit’s Triple Bypass Burger Challenge, where he took down about 3.5 pounds of food in 15 minutes and 56 seconds.

The last challenge was a pure porker, the Old Iron Bar & Grill’s Hoginator Sandwich Challenge, which involved a whopping five pounds of sandwich and fries, which he completed in 48 minutes and 36 seconds. Now that he’s conquered Michigan, Gdd is planning on heading to West Virginia next.

Food challenges have always been fascinating to me. There was a point in my life where I thought I could handle it, but these days have made me humble and I get my combo meals in the smallest size possible, so I can ensure that I emerge a winner no matter what.

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

