Man decorates office with Taco Bell booth, wife is displeased

Gidget, Taco Bell’s ‘90s mascot Photo : Vern Evans Photo ( Getty Images )

Everyone says the first year of marriage is really hard. You’re building a life together and a home, and inevitably there will be conflicts. Like the young husband who stumbled across a Taco Bell that was getting remodeled and scored a whole bunch of ’90s Taco Bell memorabilia, including a booth! He brought it all home and set the booth up in his office. And then the troubles began. As his wife wrote to Reddit’s Relationship Advice channel:



He set it all up and asked me how I felt about it. I told him my honest feelings. I thought it was ugly and tacky and glorified a less than mediocre fast food chain. Not to mention it goes against the entire motif of the rest of our living spaces. I’m still just absolutely stunned and shocked that anyone, much less my husband, would think it’s a good idea to set up a Taco Bell booth IN OUR HOUSE. Suffice it to say he’s upset.

The office, it develops, doesn’t have a door, and so the booth is impossible to hide when guests come around. Her question: “Am I crazy or do I have a right to be upset at our house turning into a fast-food franchise?”

The responses were overwhelmingly in favor of the husband, especially after the original poster revealed that his shrine also included a plush chihuahua. “Lady, you need to Live Más,” one user wrote. Another added: “I can only imagine how awesome it is to be video conferencing and everyone is convinced you work out of a Taco Bell. L E G E N D A R Y.” One described Taco Bell’s ’90s aesthetic as “iconic.” Several others counseled her to be more supportive of her husband’s interests and count her blessings that this was the worst of their problems. Others were angry on the husband’s behalf that the wife was trying to dictate how he should live in his man cave.

It’s unclear if the situation has been resolved. Can this marriage be saved? And would you want a Taco Bell booth in your home?