Photo: Kevin Pang

Rec Room Hearty recommendations from The Takeout staff.

I won’t waste your time with overwrought exposition: Do you like roasting marshmallows over fire and making s’mores? Graham crackers are classic, but how about consider using Ritz crackers? This tip comes from my colleague Kate Bernot’s friend and hairdresser Lisa (hi, Lisa!). Upon hearing about this, we had to try it. Ritz crackers lends a salty note to the marshmallow and chocolate elements, a nice sweet-and-salty twist to your favorite campfire treat. This is nice! And different! Don’t consider this a replacement, but a fun little interruption to your regularly scheduled graham cracker s’mores programming.