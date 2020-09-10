M&M’s about to make it easier to be indecisive

A bag of Classic Mix Image : M&Ms

I, personally, when standing before a rack of M&M’s, have never found myself especially torn about which bag to grab. I always know I will get Peanut Butter, the very best M&M’s flavor of all. The only question is what size to get, and that’s usually determined by price.



But I realize that other people have a more complicated relationship with M&M’s. They’re torn between Plain and Peanut and Caramel or maybe Mint, because it has Green on the packaging. (I am so relieved that they have finally introduced Ms. Brown so that Green has some female companionship. It must have been so tiresome for her being stuck with all those dudes and no other purpose besides looking sexy, or as sexy as a round chocolate candy can look.) Some people would just get multiple packages, but others of us are frugal or concerned about our candy consumption.

And so starting next April (yes, you will survive this winter, and this is your motivation), M&M’s will release Mix bags that combine different flavors in one bag. There will be two Mixes: Classic Mix with Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Peanut, and Peanut Butter; and Peanut Mix with Milk Chocolate Peanut, White Chocolate Peanut, and Dark Chocolate Peanut. Each will come in two sizes, the 2.5-ounce Share Size and the 8.3-ounce Stand-Up Pouch. Now I am intrigued by the variety of textures you’ll get when you grab a handful of the Classic Mix. It might be very fun to eat, although maybe not conducive to the sucking method? We shall see...

If you just can’t wait, M&M’s has a contest going on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. Comment with why you want a year’s supply (to be consumed at the rate of one pack per day, and sorry if that’s enough for a year for you), and you may be one of four lucky winners.