Important cereal news: Lucky Charms is selling just the marshmallows

Lucky just can’t contain himself! Photo : RJ Sangosti ( Getty Images )

Did anybody in the entire world ever eat Lucky Charms for the cereal? Really?



Now General Mills has caught on (or maybe just capitulated) and will, for a limited time, be selling bags of Lucky Charms marshmallows under the name Just Magical Marshmallows. They’ll contain all the shapes you know and love from the cereal and have memorized from the jingle: hearts, shooting stars, blue moons, green clovers, purple horseshoes, rainbows, red balloons, and unicorns. And no wholesome oat shapes to spoil it! (And I just learned that each of these lucky charms has a magical power. I never knew! Maybe because my mother would never let me eat Lucky Charms when I was a kid, no matter how much I whined. Thanks, Mom. You deprived me of magical powers.)

If this all sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because last year General Mills and Kraft collaborated on Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows, which were actual puffy marshmallows, just like Kraft’s Jet-Puffed Marshmallows. But Just Magical Marshmallows will be the hard, crunchy marshmallows found in cereals and nowhere else.

“Lucky Charms fans have been asking for this for years,” Jessica TeBrake, assistant manager of brand experience for Lucky Charms, said in a statement. “We hope it brings a little bit of magic and joy to their day.”

We hope so, too. We all need a little bit of magic and joy right now, and if Lucky Charms can’t provide it, what can? Especially with all pretensions to nutrition removed. How magically delicious!