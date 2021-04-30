Sandler at the (virtual) Independent Spirit Awards a few days ago Screenshot : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

Some of us have poor facial recognition skills. It’s a problem. Especially now in the age of masks. Lately when someone on the street acts like they know me, I just wave back enthusiastically, from a distance, and then continue with my business, unless my dog really wants to say hi.



People who work in restaurants don’t have that luxury. Dayanna Rodas, a hostess at an IHOP in Manhasset, on Long Island, was taking names one busy day and told a man in a black mask and North Face hoodie that the wait for a table was half an hour. So the man and his daughter left. (Understandable. I did the same thing recently.) It was only later that Rodas realized that the man was Adam Sandler. Now she is utterly mortified that she failed to recognize him and posted a TikTok that includes surveillance video of Sandler’s visit, plus herself in a very scary clown filter begging him to come back.

The video, posted four days ago, now has more than ten million views and two million likes.

In her defense, Sandler was wearing a mask and was not wearing a name tag or his Happy Gilmore or Robbie the Wedding Singer costume. And also, he was very chill about the whole thing. He did not pull a “Do you know who I am???” Instead, he just nodded, looked vaguely disappointed (at least as far as I can tell; the mask makes it hard), and then motioned to his daughter that they were leaving.

IHOP was understanding about the lost opportunity to serve pancakes to a movie star.

“We love and appreciate our famous friends, and the beauty of IHOP is that for the past 60 plus years, we’ve welcomed everyone to pancake together under our blue roof,” said an IHOP spokesperson in a statement to NBC News. “While we weren’t able to serve Adam in this particular instance ... we look forward to serving him on his next visit!”

Sandler himself had no comment—though his publicist did confirm that, yes, he was indeed the man in the video—but Rodas now has more than 14,000 TikTok followers.