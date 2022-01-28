The hot hot heat of summer may feel like it’s a lifetime away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start dreaming about our favorite warm weather treats now. And hey, there’s no rule that says you can’t eat as many frozen goodies as you want in the winter time (just don’t make your own out of snow). With a new collection of Little Debbie ice creams dropping on February 1, it may be the perfect time to jumpstart that craving and head straight to the freezer aisle.

USA Today reports that the beloved snack cake brand, which Takeout staff writer Dennis Lee lovingly refers to as Small Deborah, partnered up with Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream to “put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes.” The duo did this once before last November with Little Debbie Christmas Tree ice cream, the first time the brand reimagined one of its iconic offerings. That must have been a real hit, giving makers the confidence to release not one, not two, but seven new flavors inspired by Little Debbie treats.

Here are some of the highlights:

Oatmeal Creme Pies ice cream: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.

Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses. Zebra Cakes ice cream: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl. Nutty Bars ice cream: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

The other flavors include Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake, Swiss Rolls, and Cosmic Brownies, complete with mini rainbow chips. You can scoop up your own pints at Wal-Mart for $2.50 a pop. While it might not be as convenient to slide these into your kid’s brown bag lunch, that’s just fine—more for you to enjoy! Mmm, it tastes like summer already.