Learn to make two-ingredient bread from The Takeout’s quarantine cooking show

You might remember Stephanie Potakis. She’s Onion Inc.’s inimitable casting director who ate her first steak in 22 years for our enjoyment a while back. Watching that video brings back fond memories, not only of The Takeout’s early days, but of times when sitting in a restaurant dining room and eating across the table from another person (or an entire camera crew) was not only permitted, but encouraged. We do not find ourselves in such times now.



Stephanie is currently house sitting for her aunt and uncle in northwest Chicago. When shelter-in-place orders were announced and our entire office began working from home, Stephanie found herself alone in a house that isn’t hers, with a pantry full of staples she hadn’t really investigated all that closely before. Now, the stuff in her aunt and uncle’s house is the sum total of what she’s got available to cook with. So.... what’s in the house?

Join us on this extensively candid journey through Stephanie’s quarantine cooking. The recipe ideas in each episode of What’s In The House? might inspire you to use up some of the odds and ends in your own fridge, or they might remind you that, oh yeah, all rules are out the window and recipes should only be the loosest set of suggestions right now. In any case, we hope you enjoy the unvarnished true adventures of Steph—you might just identify with her desire to keep busy in the kitchen, no matter what ingredients are available.