Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

It’s only August 2, but folks, the holidays are right around the corner! And the holidays mean one thing at The Takeout: Filling the vacuum of our empty souls with consumerism.

Anyways, who doesn’t like presents? It reminds me of a video I once saw of a Japanese department store clerk wrapping presents at a clip of one every 12 seconds:

Since the Japanese are the acknowledged masters of paper folding, I was fascinated with this technique and wanted to learn more. At its face, the method looks rather complicated, but it seems to be one of those things improved with muscle memory. I actually used the technique below last Christmas and I can get my time down to 45 seconds per gift. Not too shabby.