Photo: master1305 (iStock)

LA Times’ fry-ranking matrix

Fellow fans of New York Magazine’s Approval Matrix will find this Los Angeles Times piece graphically soothing. The newspaper’s food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson evaluated 19 chain restaurants’ French fries, scoring them based on flavor and texture, then turned those into a scatter-plot graph with four quadrants: good texture and good flavor, good texture but bad flavor, bad texture but good flavor, and bad texture and bad flavor. The graph gives top honors to Five Guys and McDonald’s fries, with the bottom spots reserved for In-N-Out and Sonic. Care to disagree? Reminder: If you want to argue the merits of various fries’ shapes, you may do so in this safe space. [Kate Bernot]

Have you reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line?

This made me guffaw on the train today: A Twitter account called the Brimley/Cocoon Line lets you know what celebrities have now passed the age of 18,530 days, the same age Wilford Brimley when Cocoon debuted in 1985. Everyone’s inspired reactions to “damn, that person can’t be that old!” are straight-up priceless. Take a look at some celebrity ages and enjoy—and I am past the Brimley/Cocoon line, for the record. [Gwen Ihnat]

