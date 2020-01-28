Last Call: You can’t always get what you want

Photo : Takahiro Yoshida/SOPA Images/LightRocket ( Getty Images )

It’s well established that Kit Kat saves all its best material for the Japanese market. Referring to “Japanese Kit Kats” is akin to saying “Mexican Coke”—universally understood s horthand for “superior and more exciting product.” And speaking of Coke, that’s another thing that Japanese customers can enjoy in a zingy new flavor this week, while Americans cannot: Japan Today reviewed Coca-Cola Strawberry, and they have good things to say.

Reviewer Casey Baseel notes the product’s “pretty-in-pink package” and “enticing aroma” before teeing us up for full-blown envy: “It’s not syrupy or cloying in flavor, and the base cola flavor isn’t drowned out by the additional strawberry elements.” Sounds like Coke did this flavor justice, doesn’t it? E ven more wrenchingly, she goes on, “Coca-Cola Strawberry is something we’d actually recommend as a refreshing option for whenever you’re feeling thirsty, not just a weird experiment to experience once and never revisit.” So… it’s awesome . A winning formula. And yet America’s soda innovations bafflingly seem to be happening o n the Diet Coke side alone.

Of course, the U.S. has a large population, and debuting pretty much anything edible here can be a bit of a numbers game—you have to appeal to the broadest possible customer base with equally broad, inoffensive flavors. But assuming none of that were true, and we could have whatever artisanal small-batch varieties of any mass-market food product we wanted, just what would you like to see? I have an answer that I absolutely don’t want to hear jokes about: the “adult cream pie” at McDonald’s Japan. Yes, yes, you can all have a good laugh at the name, I won’t stop you—but after the giggles subside, just take a look at that thing! It looks delicious, and I hope they bring it to Chicago someday.