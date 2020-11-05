Last Call: You can now enjoy The Takeout in cookie form

Photo : Cookies by Design

If you’ve ever perused The Takeout’s online store, you’ll know that we produce merchandise that expresses the core tenets of our publication: food is delicious, a hot dog is a sandwich (except when it isn’t), and practicing good hygiene is an important part of any meal. And now, thanks to The Takeout’s new collaboration with Cookies by Design, you can have your merch and eat it too. What could possibly align with our ideals better than that?

The general consensus in 2020 is that there are plenty of times when cooking or baking is the last thing you want to do. In those cases, it helps to have an emergency supply of cookies—more specifically, cookies masquerading as every part of a complete meal: protein, vegetables, and dessert. The Thanksgiving Feast Cookie Bouquet is the ideal way to accomplish this, as long as you don’t mind slightly anthropomorphic turkey legs. (Think of it this way: they’re delighted by their impending doom!)

There are also plenty of times throughout the holiday season when you want to send a gift to loved ones to let them know you’re thinking of them, even if you can’t celebrate in the same place. For the discerning cookie eater and lover of portmanteaus, there’s the Thanksgiving Feast BouTray, which features not only the hand-decorated iced sugar cookies, but also an assortment of other cookies like red velvet, oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip.

Of course, you might want to keep things simple for your scaled-back celebrations this year, and that’s just fine. In that case, consider the Thanksgiving Feast Cookie Basket, composed almost entirely of unadorned cookies, but with one or two hand-decorated sugar cookies thrown in to make the whole package extra festive.

It’s important to note that no matter which bouquet you order, you’re all but guaranteed to receive the prudent-Thanksgiving-turkey-wearing-a-face-mask cookie. Because when The Takeout collabs on cookies, we know what’s truly important.