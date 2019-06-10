Can you remember the last time your mind was truly blown? I remember that mouth-agape feeling when I experienced Google Earth for the first time. It was the idea I could fly from my Chicago apartment to my childhood home near Seattle, and see in stunning satellite imagery the tree I planted in our backyard.
I experience that same feeling of awe and wonder when I saw the trailer for Xbox’s forthcoming reboot of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the “game” that inspired wanderlust for a generation. Watching this is enough to make me plunk down $400 for an Xbox console whenever the game is released. Our friends at Kotaku has more from the E3 show in Los Angeles.