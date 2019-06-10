Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Microsoft

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Can you remember the last time your mind was truly blown? I remember that mouth-agape feeling when I experienced Google Earth for the first time. It was the idea I could fly from my Chicago apartment to my childhood home near Seattle, and see in stunning satellite imagery the tree I planted in our backyard.

I experience that same feeling of awe and wonder when I saw the trailer for Xbox’s forthcoming reboot of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the “game” that inspired wanderlust for a generation. Watching this is enough to make me plunk down $400 for an Xbox console whenever the game is released. Our friends at Kotaku has more from the E3 show in Los Angeles.