Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Food NewsLast Call

Last Call: Would you eat Brood X cicadas?

dannisree
Dennis Lee
3
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Last Call: Would you eat Brood X cicadas?
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, everyone, brace yourselves: In a few days or a few weeks, the Brood X cicadas are going to rise from the ground en masse. When I say “en masse,” I mean, it’s likely the population is going to be in the trillions, and they’ll be emerging in parts of at least 15 states. Considering I can barely count past five, I’m just going to imagine this as a metric buttload of beady-eyed space alien bugs.

Advertisement

People do, in fact, eat them. I can’t even handle the thought of it—or at least, I couldn’t at first. I’m slightly coming around to the idea, but only if someone else prepares and cooks them for me, and I don’t have to look at them too closely while I eat. What’s goofy is that I’m fine with most other bugs, like chapulines, silkworms, and ants (still not cool with the idea of eating tarantulas yet). It’s those goddamn eyes.

Now, a surprising amount of you commenters mentioned that you’d tried cicadas before, and those who did generally concurred that they were just fine to eat. Color me impressed! For the rest of you who haven’t yet gotten the opportunity to give them a shot, would you try a Brood X cicada?

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

DISCUSSION

allrgon
Justin

Fry them loud mfs up!