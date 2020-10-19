Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Which other celebrities deserve their own beer cans?

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Beer
BeerCelebrities
1
Save
A can of Budweiser and Nelly
Two great St. Louis tastes together at last
Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images), Gary Miller (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

We were so happy to see the great confluence of St. Louis-ness that is the Nelly Budweiser can. What greater honor is there for a celebrity than to have their picture on a can of beer manufactured by their hometown brewery? Yes, it is true that Nelly is not just a St. Louis celebrity and Budweiser isn’t exactly a local microbrew. But still. It’s brought St. Louisans so much joy.

Advertisement

What other regional celebrities deserve to be recognized by their hometown breweries? What other great beer/celebrity pairings have been overlooked? Let us know in the comments.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Please welcome The Takeout’s newest staff writers

This burrito holder is proof that true geniuses walk among us

Couple finds prohibition-era whiskey in secret passage

Nevada man discovered living in grocery store ceiling

DISCUSSION