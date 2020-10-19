Last Call: Which other celebrities deserve their own beer cans?

Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
We were so happy to see the great confluence of St. Louis-ness that is the Nelly Budweiser can. What greater honor is there for a celebrity than to have their picture on a can of beer manufactured by their hometown brewery? Yes, it is true that Nelly is not just a St. Louis celebrity and Budweiser isn’t exactly a local microbrew. But still. It’s brought St. Louisans so much joy.
What other regional celebrities deserve to be recognized by their hometown breweries? What other great beer/celebrity pairings have been overlooked? Let us know in the comments.
DISCUSSION