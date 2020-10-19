Last Call: Which other celebrities deserve their own beer cans?

Two great St. Louis tastes together at last Photo : SOPA Images ( Getty Images ) , Gary Miller ( Getty Images )

We were so happy to see the great confluence of St. Louis-ness that is the Nelly Budweiser can. What greater honor is there for a celebrity than to have their picture on a can of beer manufactured by their hometown brewery? Yes, it is true that Nelly is not just a St. Louis celebrity and Budweiser isn’t exactly a local microbrew. But still. It’s brought St. Louisans so much joy.



What other regional celebrities deserve to be recognized by their hometown breweries? What other great beer/ celebrity pairings have been overlooked? Let us know in the comments.