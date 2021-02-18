Last Call: Which celebrity deserves their own cereal?

Photo : Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes

This week, Frosted Flakes announced a partnership with “Frosted Flakes superfan” Shaquille O’Neal: a new Frosted Flakes cereal with tiny cinnamon-dusted basketballs. According to a press release sent to The Takeout, the new flavor debuts in April, combining the “classic sweet frosted flavor of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes” with “crispy, mini cinnamon-dusted basketball-shaped pieces.”

Aimee’s dad wants you to eat your Wheaties. Photo : Aimee Levitt

The box is—forgive me—a slam dunk, showcasing Shaq in his true element as a certified Goofy Big Lug. And it got us thinking: who else deserves their own cereal? I’m not talking about celebs on Wheaties boxes. Anyway, it’s hard to top the box Takeout associate editor Aimee Levitt made for her dad one Father’s Day (pictured right). I’m talking about celebrities with their very own cereal flavors.

Personally, I’m on a big Laurence Fishburne kick right now and would love to sample some Fishburne Flakes. Other members of the Takeout staff suggested an Ina Garten “Store-Bought Is Fine” cereal; a cereal honoring the very hunky Simu Liu; and something inspired by LeBron’s Lightning Lemonade, a Bubblicious bubble gum flavor that debuted in the early aughts.

What about you? Is there a singer, actor, athlete, or vaguely famous socialite who deserves their own cereal? Do you want a bowl of Paris Hilton Pops or Sir Patrick Stewart-Os? Sound off, please.