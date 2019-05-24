Photo: Mat Hayward / Contributor (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Happy Memorial Day weekend! I write that with a big smile and my mind on the six-pack of Revolution Brewing’s Rosa I’ve got tucked in my fridge—this despite the fact that a) I’ll still have work to do, b) it’s supposed to rain here in Chicago for a pretty significant chunk of the weekend, and c) I currently have both an allergies headache and one of those zits that hurts on my jawline.

Still: Long weekend! There’s at least a couple hours of hammock time in my future, some grilled meats and veggies and starter pie to look forward to, and an afternoon with friends, food, and good music in my very near future.

So, what’s going on your cookout playlist? I’ve already started mine with a little bit of Lizzo (and some more):

And I’m definitely going to have Janelle in there, that’s not even a question:

Then there’s my favorite sunny afternoon song:

And “Ooh La La” naturally leads me to “Oogum Boogum,” so:

It’s a start. What’s going on yours? Gimme some hammock tunes, and enjoy the weekend.