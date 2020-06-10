Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: What sandwich are you?

allisonrobicelli
Allison Robicelli
Filed to:sandwiches
sandwiches
Illustration for article titled Last Call: What sandwich are you?
Photo: Foodcollection GesmbH (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Are sandwiches the most important food group? They are a universal language, a way to break down barriers and share our cultures with each other. I, an Italian American from Brooklyn, find a good hero to be sacred: the perfection of a potato-and-egg from Defonte’s, the superb saltiness of a Sophia Loren from Lioni’s, the near pitch-black gravy that saturates a Johnny Roastbeef from John’s. Of all the things I miss from my hometown, the sandwiches might be at the top of the list.

Today on the nonstop party that is Slack, Marnie, Aimee, and I were playing “tag yourself” with the beautiful tweet you see above. Aimee identifies as a lobster roll, which is somewhat surprising because she’s from Chicago, and last I checked, Chicago has still not moved any closer to a coastline. Marnie identifies a jambon beurre, which makes sense as it’s utterly perfect in every single way, and I will be writing a recipe for it in the days before my annual review. As for me, I should be a number six, but I refuse to be associated with any Italian sandwich that calls itself a “sub.” No matter how many well-researched reports Aimee sends me, I insist that they should only be referred to as heroes, even if 97% of Americans disagree with me. Similarly I cannot in good conscience declare myself to be a bacon, egg, and cheese, as this chart states that it should be made with a fried egg, which is also wrong (bodega scramble or GTFO). I suppose, then, that I’m lox on a bagel, though I identify as such under extreme protest. Which sandwiches do you personally identify with? Which ones do you aspire to be?

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, author of three books, and The People's Hot Pocket Princess. Questions about recipes/need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

