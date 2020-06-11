Last Call: What’s your favorite thing to do on edibles?

Photo : Steve Cicero ( Getty Images )

Though both my husband and I are bakers that smoke weed every evening, we rarely indulge in homemade edibles. Smoking weed and consuming edibles are two entirely different experiences. When I smoke weed at night I read the newspapers, answer emails, do my crosswords— I’m a very calm, rational, and relaxed person while smoking . Edibles, on the other hand, cause my legs to stop functioning, albeit in a good way. You know what it feels like for every muscle, even your eyelids, to truly relax? You can experience that with edibles. ( It’s very hard to experience much else, though .)

For the past few weeks , I’ve been an anxious, overwhelmed mess, and I’m sure many of you can relate . My anxieties have manifested physically as rigid, involuntary clenching, and since my husband is terrible at massages, he decided to invest in a cannabutter machine so we always have the ingredients for top-notch edibles available . Matt makes the best ones I’ ve ever tasted , which is terrible for me as I have zero self- control. I know I’m supposed to nibble at the brown butter coconut blondie slowly over a period of time. Instead, I eat the whole thing in three minutes and spend the next two hours staring at a ceiling fan while thinking about my mailman.

The last few nights I’ve remembered to nibble, which allowed me to peacefully catch up on Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (strong recommend!) while my body unclenched . Now I just hope that nothing else happens this week that will make me angry. A girl can dream.

To the edible people out there, what are some of your favorites? D o you buy, or D.I.Y.? What do you like doing once you’ve eaten them? Any interesting ceiling fans you think I should check out?

