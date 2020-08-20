Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: What’s your favorite kitchen cleaning magic trick?

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:cleaning
cleaning
Illustration for article titled Last Call: What’s your favorite kitchen cleaning magic trick?
Photo: Susumu Yoshioka (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
To those of us who aren’t chemistry-minded, there are some cleaning tricks that feel like literal sorcery. One of my favorites is one I learned from the book My Boyfriend Barfed In My Handbag... And Other Things You Can’t Ask Martha by the great Jolie Kerr, the Clean Person of the podcast Ask A Clean Person (and also a contributor to our sister site The Inventory). If there is food that is burned to the bottom of a cooking pot, sprinkle baking soda over the bottom of the pot, fill it about a third of the way up with water, and put it on the stove to boil. Once it cools off again, the burned food will slip right off. It amazes me every time I do it.

Earlier today the British food writer and activist Jack Monroe posted a thread of similar cleaning tips on Twitter. Some of them are quite amazing. Especially this one, which I have resolved to try as soon as I get around to it:

There is a lot of other wisdom in this thread, but I have to admit, this one may be my favorite:

What are some of your favorite magic cleaning tricks?

DISCUSSION

anavriniv
Zaphod's Heart of Gold

Don’t leave a mess in pans to clean later.  My wife cooks, I clean after we eat.  It’s faster to do it quickly afterward than to wait an hour or 15.  Not a hack, just prudence.