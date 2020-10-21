Last Call: What is your pet’s media diet?

Photo : tirc83 ( Getty Images )

Earlier today, we learned that Temptations, a brand of cat treats, had produced its very own horror movie for cats called—what else?—Scaredy Cat. Clocking in at four minutes and seven seconds, it’s a film intended to not only promote catnip but also to entertain and thrill the felines of your household. Makes sense; cats should be able to enjoy this season as much as the rest of us.

This got our staff talking about what our own pets enjoy watching on TV all day. Joe the lab-coonhound mix tends toward ’90s romcoms like Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You (who doesn’t, honestly?), while Archie the beagle is less specific in his tastes: he will happily tolerate anything without loud sudden noises or ominous music. That probably disqualifies just about every Halloween-appropriate film, but as long as he has access to a warm lap, he doesn’t really mind. Griff the terrier, perpetually distracted, ignores the TV screen completely, opting to chew on his own foot in front of cinema’s greatest achievements rather than glance over at them even for a moment. The jury is still out on Nugget the cat, who is always the last one to hear about good movies and hasn’t watched Scaredy Cat yet but intends to catch up tonight, so no spoilers.

Do your pets seem to enjoy particular channels, shows, or movies more than others? Does your goldfish emit a happy stream of bubbles when presented with HGTV versus QVC? Will your cat flee the room upon hearing Guy Fieri’s opening monologue on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, shouted over the wind from the driver’s seat of his red Camaro as it speeds down the open road?