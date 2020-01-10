Last Call: We’re a little testy about these macarons

Photo : Diy13 ( iStock )

Look, testicles are ridiculous. Instead of being stored in a place where they’d be safe, they’re in a delicate, dangly little sac that flops around every which way, leaving them in critical danger from zippers or footballs or fireworks. The entire future of the human race depends on these things, and we should all probably be much more serious about them on the whole, but then someone will get hit in the balls by a pigeon or something and it is hilarious. There will never come a day where balls and ball-related material ceases to be funny. Balls make everything better. Like these macarons!

I do not see why any baker would consider this a mistake. I would pay double for a macaron like that. Come to think of it, I’m disappointed that more of my food doesn’t look like this. Looks like I’ve got some recipes to write.