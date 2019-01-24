Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.





Screenshot: Team Coco (YouTube)

Conan dines at Olive Garden

Conan associate producer Jordan Schlansky is a “self-described expert on all things Italian,” which viewers may recall from a trip Conan and Schlansky took to Schlansky’s favorite restaurant in Cortana, Italy, last year. This time, Conan returned the favor by treating his producer to another favorite Italian restaurant: the Olive Garden in Burbank, California. Come for the free breadsticks (“that looks like a hot dog bun”), stay for the Italian Margaritas. [Kate Bernot]

Also watch these 2 minutes of sheer perfection

You guys, in these trying times, sometimes I just sit down and re-watch Tom Holland perform Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle. Of the nearly 10 million views on YouTube, I think a million of them must be mine. Our current Spider-man frequently defies gravity, pays homage to Gene Kelly, splashes some water around, out-dances every single backup dancer, and finishes with an impossible mid-air flip that lands him flat on his back. Sorry Zendaya, you didn’t even stand a chance. Y’know, I think I’ll just watch it again right now. [Gwen Ihnat]