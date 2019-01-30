Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Baby, it’s too damn cold outside

Here in the Midwest, there really isn’t much else to talk about besides how nightmarishly cold everything and everyone is, and still will be tomorrow. Inspired by Mullen’s Dairy Bar in Watertown, Wisconsin, I had Ben & Jerry’s for lunch, out of sheer seasonal depression. (Pretty sure I picked a really terrible year to Dryuary.) Then I discovered a new horrifying side effect of the awful, record-setting weather: Frost Quakes.

Due to the water already on the ground and the rapid drop in temperature, the expansion could cause the rocks or soil to crack, resulting in terrifyingly loud booms or bursts. Like my nerves aren’t frayed enough as it is, housebound as I am.

But really, I am luckier than most. Our larders are packed, we’re relatively warm, and we’re all planning on snuggling up tonight with some Mission Impossible and Bourne Identity movies. Still, I hope it is warmer where you are, friends. And if it isn’t, please stay safe, and inside if you can! The outside will still be there on Friday. And a balmy 20 degrees. [Gwen Ihnat]