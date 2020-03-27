Food is delicious.
Last Call: The Takeout achieves its dream of becoming a fashion line

Marnie Shure
Look up. All the way up. Scroll to the top of the page. You might notice a little link up there labeled “SHOP.” It’s never been there before, but now, suddenly, it is. And that’s not all: those letters S-H-O-P form a clickable “link” that will transport you to an entirely new webpage—one where you can browse items and buy things. It’s a destination known as a web store, and we hope you enjoy it. Like so many great publications to come before it, The Takeout is now among the merchandised. What a thing!

We’re proud of what we’ve got (literally) in store for you, particularly this mug, and this pair of shirts. And at a time of tremendous uncertainty in the food world, whether it’s the closure of restaurants or the strain on the supply chain, we wanted to offer our readers a way to help the cause. That’s why our inimitable art department has designed the defining shirt of our era.

When you buy our “Wash Those Hands” shirt (available in multiple colors), 30% of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, which currently has a dedicated COVID-19 Response Fund to combat food insecurity nationwide. And while we think that this handy guide to hand-washing is particularly poignant right now, let’s face it: washing your hands before enjoying a nice hot dog sandwich should be the standard procedure at the best of times. So take a look around the shop, and most importantly of all, find ways to enjoy your weekend.

