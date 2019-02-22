Photo: REB Images (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Germans love dominoes

In elementary school my favorite toy was Domino Rally, a D.I.Y. set of dominos you’d painstakingly build and satisfyingly knock over. If you’ve ever experienced the Rube Goldberg-joys of playing Mouse Trap, then Domino Rally is higher effort-higher reward. I loved it so much I asked for it on three consecutive Christmases.

I haven’t tumbled any dominoes in a few decades, but I recently fell down a rabbit hole of watching others breaking domino world records. Two things I picked up: 1) Germans love it especially. 2) I can’t help but watch with a tinge of anxiety, just knowing how long it took to construct and the threat of knocking one/all over that loomed.

The clip I’ve posted here is from Nov. 2018, when a German team built and knocked over 600,000 dominoes. It’s the most ostentatious presentation ever, complete with Bruckheimer trailer music and unnecessary pyrotechnics. I love it. [Kevin Pang]