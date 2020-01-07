Food is delicious.
Last Call: Tell all your corny jokes to this affable chicken

Marnie Shure
Photo: Koldunova_Anna (iStock)
Do any of you know any good jokes? Please, tell them to this chicken.

Honestly, this little fella deserves to hear a better one than the old cliche, doesn’t he? He even has the courtesy to laugh too loud and too long after a brief pause that betrays the fact that he didn’t find the joke all that funny. We all deserve an audience as kind and forgiving as this chicken once in a while.

