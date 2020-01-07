Last Call: Tell all your corny jokes to this affable chicken

Photo : Koldunova_Anna ( iStock )

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

Do any of you know any good jokes ? Please, tell them to this chicken.

Honestly, this little fella deserves to hear a better one than the old cliche , doesn’t he? He even has the courtesy to laugh too loud and too long after a brief pause that betrays the fact that he didn’t find the joke all that funny . We all deserve an audience as kind and forgiving as this chicken once in a while.