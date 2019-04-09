Screenshot: Anchorman (YouTube)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Hello friends. Taxes are due next week and your spring break, if you even are lucky enough to get one, may be a distant memory at this point. If, at the end of this dreary Tuesday, you need a pick-me-up, let me suggest: The shittyflute channel on YouTube? My husband actually says that if he’s in a bad mood, he puts on the shittyflute version of “Take On Me” by A-ha and is immediately cheered. It starts out just like the regular A-ha song, but when that flute kicks in, I agree it’s impossible to listen to without laughing. Is it really a flute? Maybe a recorder? Possibly an underwater kazoo? I dunno, but this unholy wind instrument is a joy to listen to all the same.



So A-ha is the go-to, but the shittyflute channel has a multitude of shitty flute songs for your listening pleasure, like John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time.” Plus all your radio standards (like “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People) and holiday classics. Pick your fave and cheer yourself. After all, tomorrow is another day, and warmer weather is just around the corner.