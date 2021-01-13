Last Call: Send us all your pizza questions

Photo : Aimee Levitt

Food and drink content on the internet doesn’t work if it’s not a conversation. I mean, imagine being handed recipes like homework assignments, graded on how little guidance you require to prepare your meal. This used to be the reality back in the era when cookbooks were written in such an abbreviated manner that every recipe was like a Technical Challenge on The Great British Baking Show. Eventually, though, cookbooks got chattier, more supportive . And now the chefs are available almost 24/7 to help you with your cooking problems online.

At The Takeout, we not only want to assist in solving your cooking quandaries, we also want to satiate your idle cooking curiosities. And the next thing we want to help you solve is... pizza. All styles, all kinds. We’ve got experts standing by to answer your pizza questions.

Whether you need assistance making your own pies at home or simply have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask the professionals, now is the time. Curious about ideal cheese-to-topping ratios? Wondering how long it takes to learn coveted dough toss techniques? You can ask your questions in the comments below, or email hello@thetakeout.com, and we’ll compile your queries for an upcoming column.