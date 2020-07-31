Last Call: Please tell me what to do with all of this

My very generous aunt, who tends a very successful vegetable garden, recently provided me quite the bounty, as pictured above. My largest kitchen knife is included in the photo for scale. The squashes range in size from an overfed ferret to an underfed beagle. The decision of what to do with the sheer amount of squash meat here is overwhelming—or it would be, if I didn’t have readers to consult. What do you think? Cut it up and freeze it? Use it all in a single world-record-breaking loaf of zucchini bread? A marathon vegetarian taco buffet? It’s usually our job to tell you how to cook your way out of a conundrum like this, but it’s Friday and sometimes it’s nice to turn the tables. Any and all brainstorms appreciated.
DISCUSSION
Slice ‘em about 1/4" thick length wise, splash with olive oil and dust with salt, pepper and hearty herb of your choice and grill ‘em.
Cut into 1/4" discs and stir fry in a wok with onions, finish with cooking sherry, dijon mustard and a little brown sugar for a sauce.
Slice ‘em about 1/” thick length wise. Salt and put on cooling rack over sheet pan to pull out moisture. Pat dry. Pan fry in olive oil to get a little color on each side of the slices. Layer in a baking dish with basil and slivers of garlic like you’re making a lasagna. Make a marinade of vinegar, water, salt and sugar and drizzle it over the squash. Let it sit in ‘fridge for a while. Serve as you would like Asian pickled cucumber that this dish riffs off of.