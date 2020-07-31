Last Call: Please tell me what to do with all of this

Slice ‘em about 1/4" thick length wise , splash with olive oil and dust with salt, pepper and hearty herb of your choice and grill ‘em.

Cut into 1/4" discs and stir fry in a wok with onions, finish with cooking sherry, dijon mustard and a little brown sugar for a sauce.

Slice ‘em about 1/” thick length wise. Salt and put on cooling rack over sheet pan to pull out moisture. Pat dry. Pan fry in olive oil to get a little color on each side of the slices. Layer in a baking dish with basil and slivers of garlic like you’re making a lasagna. Make a marinade of vinegar, water, salt and sugar and drizzle it over the squash. Let it sit in ‘fridge for a while. Serve as you would like Asian pickled cucumber that this dish riffs off of.