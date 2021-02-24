Last Call: Please direct me to the most worthwhile TikTok accounts

Photo : Mark Von Holden ( Getty Images )

My kids have been pushing me hard to do cooking TikToks with them, but I keep saying no because it feels like too much work. I don’t think I can find the energy for anything that involves editing and putting on makeup. In fact, I deleted TikTok in part to prevent them stealing my phone to produce counterfeit TikToks using my personal brand. If those kids want to slap my name and likeness on 60-second videos of them flinging mayonnaise at each other (or whatever it is that Gen Z does nowadays), they need to fork over at least half their allowances for licensing and royalties.

However, last week I re-downloaded the app after being reminded of a story I wrote last May about John “Papa John” Schnatter joining TikTok, because he, as an abstract concept, is fascinating . I’ve watched every video this man has posted at least 20 times, but this one has gotten at least double that because I continually find myself hypnotized by his choice of wardrobe.



I’ve wasted nearly an hour of my life watching this video and I still can’t tell you what it’s about, because I’ve become hypnotized by the shirt. I can never own one myself, nor can I recommend that you purchase one, because proceeds go to the-artist-formerly-known-as-Papa John’s charitable foundation, and who knows what sort of s henanigans that money is going to. When Newsweek runs a headline that reads “Papa John’s ECO Steps Down After Gaining Neo-Nazi Support,” it really makes you wonder how badly you need an ironically sacrilegious T -shirt.



I should probably start following some TikTok accounts that aren’t ThePapaJohnSchnatter for both my mental health and the purity of my soul. Who are some of your favorite people on TikTok I should be checking out?