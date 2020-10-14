Last Call: Now taking scary movie recommendations

Photo : Jasmin Merdan ( Getty Images )

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

October has been pleasantly mild (at least in the North), and without the autumnal chill in the air, it somehow doesn’t feel as perfect watching a horror movie in anticipation of Halloween. Am I the only one who feels this way? When it’s warm outside, I don’t want to hunker down on the couch with a blanket ready to obscure my face if there’s too much unexpected gore—I want to be outside, desperately taking in every last tolerable evening. Today the weather in Chicago kinda sucks, and the silver lining to all this gray is that it’s time to feast upon horror films once again.

Advertisement

It’s not as though there isn’t a wealth of great recommendations on the internet. But we want to hear from you, the readers whose sensibilities are most likely to align with our own. For me, the freeing thing about horror movies is that even the worst ones tend to leave you pondering an interesting set of questions: What could have made this more frightening? Who decided (erroneously) that this was scary enough for a general audience? Would modern special effects make the monsters more effective, or much, much less so?

So, what are you watching this Halloween season? I personally love a horror film that’s judicious with its gore and other graphic material; it’s often a lot scarier and more satisfying when the camera cuts away juuuust before a character meets their untimely end, rather than showing the whole ordeal with impressive but gratuitous blood spatter effects. And it’s got to have a great soundtrack! Anything you might recommend?