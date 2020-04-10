Last Call: Name one fun thing you plan to do this weekend

Photo : David Woolley ( Getty Images )

Last week, my aunt texted the family a meme she found on Facebook: “This quarantine made me realize I have no real hobbies besides going out to eat and spending money.” It had no accompanying image; the creator probably figured the text was enough. I’m glad I don’t spend time on Facebook these days.

Still, it’s a sentiment many of us can relate to right now. Not everyone has hobbies, because at the best of times, you’re never expected to dedicate your time to them. Though some of us have begun dipping our toes into a vast ocean of breadmaking, many others are left with the grim realization that, actually, they hate jigsaw puzzles, and that there’s only so much TV one person can watch while stuck indoors. (Not me, however: I love jigsaw puzzles.)

My best social distancing idea to date is to save some of my favorite activities for the weekends, holding off throughout the week so that I have something to look forward to on Saturday and Sunday. This might be playing a certain video game, or watching a certain movie, or organizing a big group video chat, or (sorry) finishing a certain jigsaw puzzle (I might be the world’s most boring person, but at least I’m rarely bored). This approach isn’t for everyone, but it helps pass the time and manufactures the thrill of anticipation in the smallest things. And if you have similar tricks up your sleeve, we’d love to hear them.

What plans do you all have for your weekend? I’m not asking what you’re going to accomplish; I hope no one is holding you to the standard of actual productivity right now. But maybe you’ve come up with some novel ways of passing the time, and right now, that’s some valuable currency.