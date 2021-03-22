Last Call: Let’s share our favorite food poems (and tortillas)

Photo : SOPA Images ( Getty Images )

The Chicago writer José Olivarez published a poem in The Atlantic yesterday called “Ode To Tortillas.” It is lovely, an ode not just to tortillas, but also to being Mexican and Mexican-American, and how there’s no one way to be something. Take a few minutes to read it. I love it, especially this part:



there’s infinite ways to eat a tortilla:

made in the ancient ways by hand

& warmed on a comal. made with corn

or with Taco Bell plastic. (what about flour tortillas?)

flour tortillas count if you ask San Antonio.

my people i am poly with the tortillas.

you can eat tortillas with your hands or roll them up

& dip them in caldo like my mom does.

you can eat them with a fork and knife

like my bougie cousins do. (what bougie cousins?)

(i made them up for the purpose of this poem.)”

What do you think is the best way to eat a tortilla? Tell us in the comments, and then share more of your favorite food poems.