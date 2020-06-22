Last Call: Ja Rule and gyros, a most delicious pairing

Screenshot : YouTube

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

Sometimes pop culture gives us something so magical, so magnificent, so ethereally beautiful that even I, a professional smart-ass, have nothing to say about it . There’s nothing I could possibly say or do to improve upon a new commercial starring the one and only Ja Rule.



Advertisement

Screenshot : YouTube

The commercial was produced as part of a new TBS series, Celebrity Show-Off, a home video reality competition featuring stars like Tori Spelling and Jason Mraz. As for Ja Rule’s contribution to the show, the man behind the infamous Fyre Festival decided that he wanted to shine a light on the hardships that small businesses are currently facing . Thus, he has put his entrepreneurial s kills to use to help Papa C risto’s, a Greek restaurant in Los Angeles, by filming an over-the-top ad that has already gone viral . Now that he’s seen some success with this modest green-screen production , maybe Ja Rule can go help out some other restaurants that could really use his Midas touch. Watch the full segment below, and start brainstorming all the cuisines that Ja Rule should rep next.